First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPEI Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,389 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 164,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $19.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

