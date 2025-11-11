Savant Capital LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,577,311,000 after buying an additional 1,697,945 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,624,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,677,124,000 after purchasing an additional 834,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,524 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,308,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,408,000 after purchasing an additional 311,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,299,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,938,000 after buying an additional 460,580 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,561,336.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Erste Group Bank cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $100.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $102.52. The company has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $85.98 and a one year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.