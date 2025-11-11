AMETEK, Inc. $AME Stock Holdings Lifted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,484,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,559,001,000 after buying an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,352,000 after purchasing an additional 154,682 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,471,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,440,000 after purchasing an additional 95,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. This represents a 39.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $197.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.48. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $204.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Melius cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.