NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 1163081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NGL Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $674.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.49 million. Analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 729,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,100. This represents a 15.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,885,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,209,000 after acquiring an additional 797,895 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,248,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,829,000 after purchasing an additional 165,249 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,931,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,624,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 199,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 713.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 990,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 868,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

