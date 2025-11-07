8,431 Shares in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF $EWM Acquired by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Innealta Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 56,859 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 56,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 282,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 29,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Performance

EWM stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $26.34.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

