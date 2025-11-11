Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE Stock Position Raised by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 12,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 444.4% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 705,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,677.76. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 1.5%

APLE stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.04. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $373.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 131.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLE

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.