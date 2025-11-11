Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 6,551 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 192.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 46.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Kilroy Realty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,931.80. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KRC opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.22. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $279.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.24 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 28.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.180-4.240 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 79.70%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

