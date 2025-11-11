Midwest Trust Co Purchases Shares of 13,738 Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 50,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 144.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.3% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 260,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,183,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.0%

TXN stock opened at $160.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.53. The company has a market capitalization of $145.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

