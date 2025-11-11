Midwest Trust Co Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,640,000 after buying an additional 9,922,958 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728,914 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,534.9% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,916,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $395,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

