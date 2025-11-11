Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in MSCI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 12,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MSCI from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.90.

MSCI stock opened at $576.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. MSCI Inc has a 12 month low of $486.73 and a 12 month high of $642.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.22.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 110.94%. The company had revenue of $793.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.63%.

MSCI announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

