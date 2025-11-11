Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,927,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $672,598,000 after buying an additional 4,632,530 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,976,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,223 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,421,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,383,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,764 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 815.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,663,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $183,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,121 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.45.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of CVS stock opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average of $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a PE ratio of 204.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

