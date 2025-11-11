Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.89 and last traded at $45.9450, with a volume of 71411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $953.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.90.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

