Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.24 and last traded at $44.42, with a volume of 12803302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

Simplify Macro Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Macro Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simplify Macro Strategy ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.59% of Simplify Macro Strategy ETF worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simplify Macro Strategy ETF

The Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (FIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to provide absolute returns. The fund uses a macro strategy to build a risk-balanced, multi-asset portfolio. FIG was launched on May 16, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

