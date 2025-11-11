First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.91 and last traded at $71.66, with a volume of 66255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.92.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

