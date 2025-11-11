Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 13,581 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,581 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Futu during the second quarter valued at $416,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 69,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 47,918 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Futu by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Futu by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter.

Futu stock opened at $187.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.89. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $202.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49.

FUTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Futu from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Futu to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Futu from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

