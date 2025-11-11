DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $114.92 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 34.30%.The company had revenue of $309.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 82.83%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

