New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,743 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 3.5% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $23,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,283,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,783,000 after acquiring an additional 139,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,933,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,314,000 after purchasing an additional 197,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 152.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,081,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,230 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,693,000 after purchasing an additional 803,373 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,443,000 after buying an additional 156,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $210.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.73. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.