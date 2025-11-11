Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,272 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 41.1% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $328.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.22. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 84.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $1,819,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 195,844 shares in the company, valued at $64,197,663.20. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,530,682. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

