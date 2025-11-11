Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for UHS Earnings

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $5.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.61. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $15.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q1 2026 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.83 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UHS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $222.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $152.33 and a 52 week high of $229.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,704.10. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $328,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,286 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $87,373,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,333,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 100.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 426,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,381,000 after acquiring an additional 340,966 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.