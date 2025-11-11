Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 848 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 52.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,117,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,833 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 946.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 784,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,297,000 after acquiring an additional 709,948 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,132,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,208,000 after acquiring an additional 557,610 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $62,793,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 2.2%

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $296.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.45 and its 200-day moving average is $265.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $308.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

