Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 87.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 660,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,155 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600,682 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $213,422,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $203,036,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter valued at about $187,123,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 131.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,131,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 110.67%.

Several research firms have commented on KVUE. Redburn Partners set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price objective on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

