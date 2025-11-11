HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,726,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,438,000 after buying an additional 53,072 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in HSBC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,002,000 after acquiring an additional 91,789 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 425.4% in the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,265,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 18.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,155,000 after purchasing an additional 164,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,022,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,707,000 after buying an additional 85,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70. The company has a market cap of $248.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.85%. Equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 41.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

