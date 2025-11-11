Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 3,700 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $31,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,731,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,419,662,000 after buying an additional 1,330,474 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,878,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $635,310,000 after purchasing an additional 839,113 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,404,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $647,387,000 after purchasing an additional 567,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,730,255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $328,852,000 after purchasing an additional 534,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,416.75. The trade was a 30.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $205.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.07. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $255.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.47.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

