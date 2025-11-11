Northland Capmk Has Pessimistic View of ATMU Q4 Earnings

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of ATMU opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 81.62% and a net margin of 11.57%.The company had revenue of $447.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3,192.8% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,931 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from Atmus Filtration Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.