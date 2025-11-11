Robeco Schweiz AG Decreases Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,036,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,849 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for 3.1% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $133,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 780.0% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 1,886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild Redb raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of VRT opened at $187.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.60 and a 200 day moving average of $133.89. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $202.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

