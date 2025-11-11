Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,006,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,887 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Kraft Heinz worth $51,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,980,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,480,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,722 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,820,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,300,000 after buying an additional 778,744 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 4,390.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,444,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,523,000 after buying an additional 7,278,295 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,875,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,201,000 after buying an additional 350,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.58.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%.The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is -42.90%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.