Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.Barrick Mining’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Barrick Mining Stock Up 5.6%

Barrick Mining stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Mining has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Mining

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth about $53,000. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Barrick Mining

About Barrick Mining

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.