iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Trading Down 18% – Here’s What Happened

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 190,726 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 434% from the average daily volume of 35,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

iMetal Resources Trading Down 18.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.80.

About iMetal Resources

(Get Free Report)

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.