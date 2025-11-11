IMA Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

IMA Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 62,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $193,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,205.76. This trade represents a 43.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $148,462.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

