Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $634,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 395.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 562.3% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Vikas Gupta acquired 11,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.97 per share, with a total value of $494,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,825.81. This trade represents a 505.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.14 per share, for a total transaction of $862,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI stock opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $44.21.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The company had revenue of $260.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.