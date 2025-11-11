Analyzing Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) & Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Travelzoo and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 2 3 0 2.60 Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 3 0 0 2.00

Travelzoo presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 158.62%. Given Travelzoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $89.92 million 0.92 $13.56 million $0.64 11.78 Just Eat Takeaway.com $3.86 billion 1.23 -$1.78 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Travelzoo and Just Eat Takeaway.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Travelzoo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Profitability

This table compares Travelzoo and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo 8.66% 2,072.58% 15.50% Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Travelzoo has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.2% of Travelzoo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Travelzoo beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters. The company's Travelzoo website and newsletters include local deals and getaways listings that allow members to purchase vouchers for offers from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants; Jack's Flight Club, a subscription service that provides members with information about exceptional airfares; and Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party websites that list travel deals published by the company. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.