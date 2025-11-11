IMA Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,248 Shares of XPO, Inc. $XPO

IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 17.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,052,000 after purchasing an additional 306,928 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,005,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,730,000 after buying an additional 1,426,394 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in XPO by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,572,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,170,000 after buying an additional 163,300 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in XPO during the second quarter valued at about $108,218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 760,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,770,000 after acquiring an additional 65,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $793,360. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $139.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of ($2,243.00) million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on XPO from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of XPO from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on XPO from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded XPO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

