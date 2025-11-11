iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Shares Down 18% – Time to Sell?

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 190,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 434% from the average daily volume of 35,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

iMetal Resources Stock Down 18.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$7.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 0.13.

About iMetal Resources

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

