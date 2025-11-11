Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,293 Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 103.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:MPC opened at $196.48 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $201.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.