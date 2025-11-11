Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.35 and last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 12419270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Roivant Sciences from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $4,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,504,959 shares in the company, valued at $30,430,270.98. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,428,958 shares of company stock valued at $80,491,638. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 20,370,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,574,000 after buying an additional 2,603,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,773,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,847,000 after purchasing an additional 911,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 10,598,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,440,000 after purchasing an additional 461,733 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,880,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,695,000 after purchasing an additional 365,468 shares during the period. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

