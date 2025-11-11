19,315 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Purchased by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after buying an additional 542,816 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 795.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,525,000 after buying an additional 370,190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,354,000 after acquiring an additional 224,438 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,019,000 after acquiring an additional 192,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 323.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 186,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 142,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $204.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.50.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.