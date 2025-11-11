Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 162.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $129.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $100.87 and a 52-week high of $133.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.84.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

