Q4 Earnings Estimate for SGMO Issued By HC Wainwright

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.40 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 293.05% and a negative net margin of 77.48%.

SGMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $155.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 42,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 439.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

