New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 55,755 VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF $MORT

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 283.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $334.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.30. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55.

About VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

