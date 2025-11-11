New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 55,755 VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF $MORT

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 283.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000.
VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $334.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.30. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55.
About VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF
The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Data Memory Stocks Beating NVDA This Year
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.