KeyCorp Has Bullish Outlook for CubeSmart FY2025 Earnings

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CubeSmart in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.56. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CubeSmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

CUBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.94.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.99.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $285.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.57 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CubeSmart by 22.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.5% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 63,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

