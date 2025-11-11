2,750 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Purchased by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Grange Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grange Capital LLC now owns 85,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 80,941 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 52,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 53,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $80.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average of $77.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

