What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for MLR Q4 Earnings?

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Miller Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Miller Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.25. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.35%.The firm had revenue of $178.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Miller Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

MLR has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital set a $46.00 price objective on Miller Industries in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Miller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Miller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

MLR opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $441.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. Miller Industries has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $78.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 24.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 443,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,365 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Miller Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 387,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 64.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after buying an additional 112,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 855.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 140,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

