Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 17,710 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $139,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,243 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,736 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,960.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 989,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,805,000 after buying an additional 965,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,980,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,755,000 after buying an additional 949,699 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%
SPYV stock opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $56.75.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
