nVent Electric PLC $NVT Stock Position Reduced by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,463,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,450 shares during the period. nVent Electric comprises about 2.5% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $107,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in nVent Electric by 57.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 115,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.78, for a total transaction of $13,032,518.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,170.40. This trade represents a 63.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 5,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $550,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,112. The trade was a 15.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,831 shares of company stock worth $21,083,144. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

