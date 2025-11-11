Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $167.15 and last traded at $166.37, with a volume of 10024565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.54.

Lam Research Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.57. The company has a market cap of $208.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the sale, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,528 shares of company stock worth $8,880,448. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

