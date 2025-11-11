Palouse Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,694 Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL

Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 234,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 27.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,821,000 after purchasing an additional 339,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.53.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average is $80.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 300,358 shares in the company, valued at $23,127,566. The trade was a 1.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

