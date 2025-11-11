New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $97.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

