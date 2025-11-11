F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Insider Buys £986.58 in Stock

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) insider Rain Newton Smith acquired 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,218 per share, with a total value of £986.58.

Rain Newton Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

On Monday, October 27th, Rain Newton Smith bought 400 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,213 per share, with a total value of £4,852.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Rain Newton Smith purchased 82 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,210 per share, for a total transaction of £992.20.

On Monday, September 8th, Rain Newton Smith purchased 85 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,163 per share, with a total value of £988.55.

F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON:FCIT opened at GBX 1,228.49 on Tuesday. F&C Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 900.75 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,245. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,195.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,144.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.62.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust was founded in 1868 to bring the benefits of investing to a wider audience, we’re the oldest investment trust in the world.

F&C aims to provide a reliable foundation to deliver steady, long-term capital growth and a health dividend income. F&C has delivered increasing dividends for 54 years and is classified by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) as a Dividend Hero.

The value of investments and any income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the original amount invested.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.