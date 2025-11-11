F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Insider Buys £986.58 in Stock

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) insider Rain Newton Smith acquired 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,218 per share, with a total value of £986.58.
Rain Newton Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 27th, Rain Newton Smith bought 400 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,213 per share, with a total value of £4,852.
- On Wednesday, October 8th, Rain Newton Smith purchased 82 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,210 per share, for a total transaction of £992.20.
- On Monday, September 8th, Rain Newton Smith purchased 85 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,163 per share, with a total value of £988.55.
F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance
LON:FCIT opened at GBX 1,228.49 on Tuesday. F&C Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 900.75 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,245. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,195.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,144.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.62.
F&C Investment Trust Company Profile
F&C Investment Trust was founded in 1868 to bring the benefits of investing to a wider audience, we’re the oldest investment trust in the world.
F&C aims to provide a reliable foundation to deliver steady, long-term capital growth and a health dividend income. F&C has delivered increasing dividends for 54 years and is classified by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) as a Dividend Hero.
The value of investments and any income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the original amount invested.
