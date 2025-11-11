Raymond James Financial Forecasts AQN FY2025 Earnings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst T. Genzebu now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Raymond James Financial has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $600.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.67 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 57.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $7.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -650.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

