Noble Financial Expects Lower Earnings for Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Gyre Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Noble Financial analyst R. Leboyer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Gyre Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Gyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Gyre Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gyre Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:GYRE opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Gyre Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $762.80 million, a PE ratio of 792.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. Gyre Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GYRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 87.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 232,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 108,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 89,390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

